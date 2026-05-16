The question to President Sheinbaum of Mexico is clear and simple. Is she the President of Mexico City, or the President of Mexico?

The Mexican Drug Cartels have transformed into proxies of other countries, outside of the Western Hemisphere, seeking to produce Fentanyl and other drugs in Mexico and transport them to the U.S.

This has led to more Americans dying over the past few years from Fentanyl than were lost in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, and the War on Terror combined.

The Trump Administration has made it clear to President Sheinbaum that either she takes care of this, or the U.S. will.

I am pretty sure President Sheinbaum understands the implications and will move with alacrity on this topic. It will be great to see her Make Mexico Great Again. Everyone will win.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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