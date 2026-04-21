Read Jonathan Turley to understand the implications of today's Virginia Vote
Turley is the best commentator on complex legal issues - like today's vote in Virginia
There are three people I always stop and listen to if they are on media or read if I see a posting from them.
Victor Davis Hanson: The most erudite, yet clear and simple to understand philosopher, historian, and commenter on current events. Immediately place down your children and/or power tools when VDH articulates truth.
Greg Gutfeld: Greg is an orac…