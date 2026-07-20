After the 2020 Election Steal, America seemed to be dividing into Red and Blue America.

Now there is a more pronounced three way divide with a brewing civil war within the Democrat Party.

Three candidates backed by New York’s democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani won their Congressional primaries in New York.

US congressman Dan Goldman was beaten by progressive challenger Brad Lander in New York’s 10th congressional district in a contest that laid bare the party’s divisions over the Israel-Gaza war. Goldman, a strong anti-Trumper was a two-term incumbent.

Assemblywoman Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the 7th district.

One of the most Commie Red was Darializa Avila Chevalier, a doctoral student who won her race in New York’s 13th district.

Shortly after, another Commie Red victory occurred in formerly red Colorado.

“Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old attorney and democratic socialist, will win the Democratic primary for U.S. House in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press projected, triumphing over longtime incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette and notching another win for the left wing of the Democratic Party over established incumbents.”

So what does longstanding Democrat consultant James Carville say?

He calls for a formal divide to keep out these crazies.

Note to Carville, you started this craziness.

Now you have to clean up this mess you started.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share