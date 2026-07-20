ColonelRETJohn

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
30m

Democrats nurtured these snakes for their votes and their violent activists. It is no surprise when they no longer docilely follow orders from above but turn their violence and vote generation to their own ambitions. In a party of pacifists, climate change hoaxers, and gun control advocates, there is no one of substance left to stand against the coming coup. Blessings.

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Kvan's avatar
Kvan
1h

Andrew Paquette's research gives us good reason not to believe the NY results.

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