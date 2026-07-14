ColonelRETJohn

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Ross Allen's avatar
Ross Allen
8h

Finally!!! is a great opening to make this announcement but your description of Roy is too kind. I'll leave at that and anyone's imagination as to how I would describe this lowlife scumbag worthless POS.

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Donald R Sarchet's avatar
Donald R Sarchet
7h

I can’t recall for sure, but to indict someone does not require all the Grand Jury Members to vote for for indictment. Can anyone confirm?

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