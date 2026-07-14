Finally!!!

A grand jury has been formed to review the Federal evidence against Roy Singham.

Roy is the despicable, left wing psycho who lives in Shanghai and funds the No Kings Movement.

Neville Roy Singham is also married to Jodie Evans, a co-founder of the left-wing activist organization Code Pink. The couple married in 2017. A match made in heaven.

When you see a few folks waving “No Kings” and related signs - they are likely receiving $250 a day from Roy to wave those flags.

A Grand Jury does not decide guilt or innocence. What do they do then?

“A federal grand jury is a specialized panel of 16 to 23 citizens convened by a U.S. District Court to investigate potential federal crimes and determine if there is enough evidence to formally charge a suspect.”

We can only hop on a recommendation to formally charge.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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