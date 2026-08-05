Russia would be in total economic collapse at this time if it was not for China buying most of Russia’s energy exports.

In an assemblage not seen since World War II, Russia is assembling a large convoy of vessels in the Arctic to move energy to China.

The problem is that many of the vessels and cargoes are sanctioned by the West.

In addition the vessels are in horrible shape and crewed under human trafficking conditions.

Most of the ships are not ice certified either.

What could go wrong with non-ice certified ships in very poor condition attempting to transit the Arctic?

A lot.

The ships are not moving yet because they are waiting for one or more of the Russian nuclear powered icebreakers to clear a passageway through the ice (and there is a lot of ice up there despite what the Climate Change Hoaxsters scream about).

Why is this transit allowed to happen at all?

Because the U.S. and Canada let their icebreakers and Coast Guard’s atrophy to the point where the combined presence in the Arctic of U.S. and Canadian Icebreakers is about .5. It is not clear if that is the bow or stern of an icebreaker.

In other words, there’s a 50% chance that one icebreaker from the U.S. or Canada will be available to enforce sanctions in the entire Arctic region.

One more reason the U.S. Coast Guard needs to be doubled or tripled in size.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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