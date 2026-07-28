I don’t know where to begin with the news that Sam Faddis, Conservative Media Contributor, Author of AND Magazine, Retired CIA Operations Officer, Former Army Officer, and most importantly, Husband and Father has been called home.

Sam was one of the first people I met with the founding crew of The Committee on Present Danger - China.

He helped coach me on media appearances and introduced me to some of my first major connections inside of Conservative Media.

My most vivid memory of him was when I met him at a counter-rally in Philadelphia in the wake of the 2020 Election Steal.

The Biden crowds in Downtown Philadelphia were ugly and deranged - but we were able to slip into the protected counter protester zone and as Sam put it - “we established decimal dominance” through the use of a portable party speaker operated through batteries. The MAGA music was able to overcome the Biden crazies and in many ways settled them down. The over educated, low income, white hipsters were still dupes who were the vanguard of the election steal that is now being exposed.

Many of you know Sam through appearances on Steve Bannon’s War Room and other conservative media. On a number of occasions I was on before, after, and with Sam on War Room and it was always a double honor.

I was on countless group calls with Sam as we worked to expose and counter the Color Revolution that was launched in early 2020.

Sam passed on July 25, 2026. Before he passed, the AND Magazine Substack posted:

“Sam Faddis remains hospitalized in the ICU at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center (Penn Medicine / HUP). His condition has not improved.

He continues to battle post-COVID interstitial lung disease (ILD)/lung fibrosis and pneumonia and is being evaluated as a candidate for a lung transplant.”

Sam will be missed by his family and all those who knew him.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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