SCOTUS demolishes 60 years of Gerrymandering
A new America is born as the election maps are liberated. Now it is up to the States to re-draw the maps with alacrity
Most Americans have known nothing else but crazy Congressional district maps. Using the Civil Rights Act of 1965 as the justification for how these lines are drawn is now unconstitutional.
The Supreme Court has struck down redistricting based upon this law - and the whole culture it built.
Dozens of Blue Seats are now vulnerable to being erased.
Fund rais…