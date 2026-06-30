The first ruling by SCOTUS was simple - yes the President can fire the Federal Trade Commissioner.

According to the SCOTUS Blog:

“The Supreme Court on Monday gave President Donald Trump sweeping new authority over approximately two dozen multi-member agencies that Congress intended to be independent. By a vote of 6-3, the justices struck down a federal law that bars the president from firing members of the Federal Trade Commission except in cases of “inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance in office.” That law, a majority of the justices ruled, violates the constitutional separation of powers between the three branches of government. And in reaching that decision, the court overruled its 91-year-old decision in Humphrey’s Executor v. United States, which had upheld the law at the center of the dispute.

More broadly, Monday’s decision was a major victory for proponents of the “unitary executive” theory – the idea that the president should have complete control over the executive branch. Under this theory, the president should be able to fire any member of the executive branch, and laws – like the one that the court struck down – that restrict his ability to do so violate the separation of powers.”

Good on this one!

On the Federal Reserve Board, the finding was different, but hard to comprehend the nuance that separated this opinion with the seemingly similar FTC imbroglio:

“The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors whom President Donald Trump had attempted to fire. By a vote of 5-4, the court held that Cook can continue to remain in her job while her challenge to Trump’s efforts to fire her moves forward.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts contended that, if the Trump administration were correct, it “would in effect transform the Federal Reserve’s for-cause protection into at-will employment—an interpretive leap out of step with the statute Congress enacted and our Nation’s tradition of central banking protected from political interference.”

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh, and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the Roberts decision.

In his dissenting opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas called the ruling “incorrect.” “Although the Court expresses concern that the President removed a Board member for ‘the first time in the Federal Reserve’s 111-year history,’” he wrote, “it expresses no such concern that it today upholds an injunction against the President’s removal of an executive officer for the first time in the Constitution’s 237-year history.””

This case was a bit confusing in light of the first opinion, but to be clear the Lisa Cook issue is not over.

So the President may be able to fire Lisa Cook after proceedings against her are completed?

Yes. This is ruling is a bit unclear but Lisa Cook can keep her job until the complete process to fire her runs its course - so in the end she can still possibly be removed.

States may count mail in ballots after the day of election. This is not the finding anyone concerned with election integrity wanted to hear.

“Just over four months before the 2026 midterm elections, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld a Mississippi law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked by, and received within five days of, Election Day. By a vote of 5-4, the justices in Watson v. Republican National Committee rejected an argument, made by the political parties and others challenging the law, that federal law requires mail-in ballots to be received by Election Day.

Writing for the majority, Justice Amy Coney Barrett concluded that “the election-day statutes require the electorate’s choice to be made on election day. That occurs so long as election day is the deadline for individuals to vote—as it is in Mississippi. But the election-day statutes do not set a deadline for ballot receipt, so they do not prevent Mississippi from counting ballots postmarked before election day yet received afterward.”

The first two seemed to be a wash, but the Huffington Post felt both were a win for President Trump.

On the mail in ballot issue, we simply need the SAVE Act passed to address election matters.

The message should be simple, “Only Americans should vote” or the Republicans stopping the SAVE Act in the Senate should start a new party - the Illegal Immigration Party.

Here’s Jonathan Turley on the Mississippi case. In the end, Jonathan points to Congress to fix this issue.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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