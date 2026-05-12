Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson has never had a real job or had to pay a mortgage.

Katie has lived at home while flopping between a few jobs - but mainly she was an unknown and forgettable community organizer.

Downtown Seattle has become a freak show of dysfunction because of Katie’s psychotic behavior.

Now, a 77 year old man gets beaten in downtown Seattle, by two thugs and Katie shrugs it off.

Katie’s rise has been the product of Soros and an aging, legacy population, of mostly white hipsters who are obsessed with virtue signaling.

We can only let Seattle collapse, burn itself down, and start over.

Jason Rantz has been reporting on the descent of Seattle. Katie is driving away anyone with over a $1 million of cash and investments.

Katie shrugs this off and says who cares.

Seattle is becoming unlivable with Mamdani of the North West.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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