ColonelRETJohn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald R Sarchet's avatar
Donald R Sarchet
2d

What is going on with these clowns? How did they get this way?🤡

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 United Atomic Export Conglomerate (UAEC), LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture