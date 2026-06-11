After Senator Hiron expressed concern of deportations of U.S. Citizens, Senator Schmitt wasted no time getting to the point on the June 3 hearing on the Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation (SCAM) Act.

The SCAM Act will give the authority to strip citizenship from those who ‘lie, cheat and steal’

Senator Schmitt said, “After the SAVE America Act, we must pass the SCAM Act so we can denaturalize & deport those who are here to hurt Americans,”

"What I'm saying in this bill is if you do those things to the American people, if you take advantage of taxpayers… if you commit a terrorist act, if you commit wholesale welfare fraud, within 10 years, you're damn right we're deporting you," he shot back. "If you are convicted in a court of law of these crimes, absolutely we should not only convict you, but we should deport you. Gone. And if you think that's some sort of negative assertion toward me, I'll take it. I love it."

Senator Hiron feigned shock by the possible expulsion of naturalized citizens who had committed a crime.

Hiron said:

“I happen to be the only naturalized citizen sitting on this committee, and I am horrified by the implication that naturalized citizens basically get second-class citizenship,…As a naturalized citizen, I’m proud of it. I can’t think of a more undemocratic, un-American thing to do to someone who chooses to become a U.S. citizen than to hold this over their heads and treat us like second-class citizens.”

Senator Schmitt did not care what Senator Hiron said or felt and replied to her:

“…We must pass the SCAM Act so we can denaturalize & deport those who are here to hurt Americans,”

Senator Schmitt is focused on protecting Americans - hopefully more Senators will rally in favor of the SCAM and the SAVE Act.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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