Southern Poverty Law Center indicted for funding White Extremist Groups - so Charlottesville was a hoax after all?
SPLC is now in the dictionary under "False Flag"
Wait - the SPLC, the same SPLC doing fundraising over the specter of White Extremist Groups was actually funding them?
That is what a Grand Jury reviewed and then indicted the SPLC over the evidence presented to them.
All this hysteria over White Extremism in 2020 - like at Charlottesville, Virginia during the first term, was apparently contrived street t…