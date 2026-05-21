A successful family business in Tacoma, Washington has made a business decision.

Leave Washington and set up camp in Arizona.

“Delta Camshaft, a Tacoma business that has been grinding and repairing camshafts since 1977, is preparing to leave the city and move to Mesa, Arizona.

Owner Jon Bodwell said the decision means packing up more than 1 million camshafts and moving heavy machinery weighing several tons.”

I applaud Jon for his success.

If you are successful in activities like cutting metal, machining metal, fabricating, and pouring concrete you are doing foundational activities that are the bedrock of a productive and wealthy society. We need Americans doing these jobs, not illegal aliens.

Good for Jon!

I have semi-fond memories of Tacoma. It was that stinky town on the way to Fort Lewis. Tacoma had the copper smelter that was an abject mess and could be smelled miles away with its toxic gasses. We wanted a clean environment so the smelter was driven out of business.

Instead of innovating and refining copper in a cleaner way, the company was driven away. Hundreds, maybe thousands of jobs were lost. But we had a cleaner environment albeit with fewer well paying jobs.

Now many years later, Jon picked up Delta Camshaft and moved to Arizona.

Jon is showing resolve, tenacity, and agility - the hallmarks of a successful operation.

But be careful - was Arizona with its crazy Blue Governor and questionable elections the correct place? I’m sure Jon or the follow on owners of his business will move again if they feel Arizona is just Washington with less rain and more sun.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share