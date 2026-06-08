Unfortunately, after a brilliant campaign by Spencer Pratt to unseat Communist Karen Bass in Los Angeles, he has slipped to third place.

There should be no surprise, the California voting system allowing curated ballots (where Election Officials can search for the voter and make sure they really did not mean to drop off a ballot with no vote marked and other craziness) ensures the machine can generate as many votes as they need to ensure victory.

This is what happened in November 2024 where five to eight House seats were lost by Republicans as the curating went on.

The curating always inflates the count of the Blue candidate while the non-Blue candidate vote count remains static.

Only Blue voters are unable to mark their ballots properly?

Will the Federal Government step in to address this Stalinist Disneyland?

The Equal Protection Clause is a constitutional guarantee found in Section 1 of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which dictates that no state shall “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws”.

We will see shortly.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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