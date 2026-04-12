Taiwan's Abigail Spanberger
Leader of the opposition KMT Party, Cheng Li-wun visits the Chinese Communist Party Leader, President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek, the leader of the KMT who led the 1949 flotilla to Taiwan to establish a new Chinese Government is spinning in his grave right now.
The current Party Leader of the KMT Cheng Li-wun visited China to pay her respects and signal her support for unification with China.
Cheng is a Taiwan version of Virginia’s craven Governor wh…