This posting was based originally on a New York Post article - it has been revised after today’s visit in person to the America 250 Great American State Fair (our second).

The crowds were large despite temperatures over 100 degrees.

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro lamented that he could not find donors and backers to support a Pennsylvania tent at the America 250 State Fair.

Senator Fetterman (D-PA) and Senator McCormick (R-PA) said no way, snapped into action, and Pennsylvania has a wonderful presence at the America 250 State Fair.

Now that is bipartisan leadership

The flyovers were monumental, historic, and impressive as were the State exhibitions.

Thank you to Alaska Hawaiian Airlines sponsoring the Alaska and Hawaiian exhibits.

I think the New York Post needs to publish a retraction and a correction. We walked into most of the 10 states that were listed as no shows and there were wonderful displays and presences in each.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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