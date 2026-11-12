This WSJ article (behind a paywall - but you can look up many articles on this topic) shows that elections have consequences, dubious elections have catastrophic consequences.

Hinojosa is not even in office yet and she is already going after the golden calf.

It is the same Big Government mindset of the Obama/Biden/Autopen crowd.

You did not really build that company, so pay into the money laundering racket to pay off the Blue Coattails like transgenderism.

Texas GOPers - you let this happen.

Below is the key part of the WSJ article, there are many articles you can drill into on this topic.

As we recover from the catastrophe of election 2026 (and we will), thank God for the firewall of Florida - the one state that got Election Integrity right.

Texas had its chance, but too many Mitt Romney types in the Lone Star State.

Time to reconstitute and retake Texas.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share