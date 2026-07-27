We saw in June in New York City primaries, Democrat Socialists were rocket fueled by White Educated Elite.

Why are boneheads like Zohran Mamdani the Commie a hit with White, Highly Educated voters?

Now we have some strong statistical analysis from Nate Silver to reveal strong statistical details

Nate Silver is an American statistician, political analyst, author, sports gambler, and poker player who analyzes baseball, basketball, football, and elections.

We have a tight shot group of truth with Nate Silver’s analytics:

“We’ve aggregated responses to the CES in each year it was conducted during the “Trump Era” — from 2016 through last year — into a dataset of more than 400,000 voters.

That gives us high-fidelity data for capturing voting trends among smaller subgroups that usually get lost in the shuffle. Today I’m going to focus on one such group: voters with high educational attainment but low to middle incomes. Because income and education are positively correlated, there aren’t all that many of these voters. I’d argue, though, that they’re vital to understanding emerging trends within Democratic politics, and particularly the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA).”

Silver observed further:

“I’m reminded here of Peter Turchin’s elite overproduction hypothesis. It basically argues that America is producing “too many” college graduates relative to the number of high-prestige, well-paying jobs available to them. People who wind up in this situation often carry heavy student loan burdens or other sorts of debt. Even if their material situation is objectively “just fine,” it’s rarely great. They’re gloomy about their own financial prospects, and feel aggrieved about the state of the country. Their class status is ambiguous: privileged in some senses, but they’re part of the “have-nots” in other meaningful ways.”

Simply put, the dillweeds in the White, Over Educated, Poorly Paid demographic hate capitalism.

They had a choice years ago, Social Justice, or Financial Security.

This voting demographic chose wrong and took out massive debt on worthless college degrees that pay little. They’ve been stuck at low paying jobs ever since.

The demographic is pretty undeniable: White, Highly Educated, and Broke.

That is why Mamdani, or Graham Platner, or Bernie Sanders is appealing to them.

These nutjobs will use Government to take away from welders, plumbers, truck drivers, and construction workers who focused on skills that are marketable.

November is coming - fail to show up and the Mamdani’s of the world and their voting base wins.

Are prices down as much as we hoped from the Autopen era?

They are down, but dealing with Iran who has been at war with America for 47 years, including vows to kill President Trump, and resetting 75 years of Globalism takes a little more than a couple of years to turn America in the right direction.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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