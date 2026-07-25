ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
3h

Another effective // affordable measure that should be under consideration … Capture a hoard of these Moo-Lahz, Klerricks, IRGC Generals, etc wrapping them in pig carcasses, douse them in gasoline, and burn them alive on a stake. Rinse-n-Repeat … until they change their ways.

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