We’ve had several years to learn lessons from the Middle East and Ukrainian drone wars, but now the answer is apparently right in front of us.

The Iranian Shahed drone is relatively cheap at $20,000 - $50,000 for the Iranian version (more expensive for the export version).

The RIM-116 Rolling Airframe Missile used by the U.S. Navy is over $900,000 per missile. Bigger and longer ranged missiles are several orders of magnitude more expensive.

The price differential means we will go broke trying to knock down the Shahed.

Powerus, a U.S. Company, has come up with the small and fast Guardian with four propellers that can rapidly launch, catch up to, and hit the Shahed with such force to break to disrupt its flight so that it stalls, breaks apart, or spins out of aerodynamic control and falls to the ground.

The Shahed cruises at about 115mph, while the Guardian can fly much faster at 180-211mph.

The Guardian is coming in at $20,000 - $30,000. It can possibly be re-used depending on how much damage it incurs when colliding with the Shahed.

The Guardian could be used domestically over urban areas with no explosions or shrapnel, just a collision to knock down a threat drone.

Gatling guns, missiles, jamming look great and can be effective, but they are expensive and can cause a lot of collateral damage.

The best way to bring down a drone seems to be a smaller, faster, and less expensive drone.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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