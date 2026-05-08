ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
7d

Hmmm(?) … just wait for some of the radical // unhinged Moolahs to figure how to weaponize this as an efficient delivery vehicle to deliver some sort of disaster. With the right instruments // sensors, JOBY can effectively mitigate the potential threat.

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