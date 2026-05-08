The 1950s promised a lot including everyone moving from cars to helicopters.

Pan Am tried doing a helicopter shuttle from JFK to downtown New York for awhile, it was just too expensive, Pan Am was struggling, and a 1977 accident on the roof top landing pad brought interest to an end.

Joby, through its subsidiary, Blade, is now close to introducing an air shuttle using its electric helicopter, between JFK International Airport to Queens for around $150 in five minutes.

An Uber Black is about the same and will take an hour or more.

This will be interesting to see how the electric helicopter shuttle service takes off.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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