The future is here - urban electric helicopters
The promise of “a helicopter in every garage” has not been kept so far - but with the Joby air shuttle from JFK airport we might be seeing it soon.
The 1950s promised a lot including everyone moving from cars to helicopters.
Pan Am tried doing a helicopter shuttle from JFK to downtown New York for awhile, it was just too expensive, Pan Am was struggling, and a 1977 accident on the roof top landing pad brought interest to an end.
Joby, through its subsidiary, Blade, is now close to introducing an air shuttle using its electric helicopter, between JFK International Airport to Queens for around $150 in five minutes.
An Uber Black is about the same and will take an hour or more.
This will be interesting to see how the electric helicopter shuttle service takes off.
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Hmmm(?) … just wait for some of the radical // unhinged Moolahs to figure how to weaponize this as an efficient delivery vehicle to deliver some sort of disaster. With the right instruments // sensors, JOBY can effectively mitigate the potential threat.