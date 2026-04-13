The hollowing out of California
Counting Illegal Aliens no longer fools anyone - the collapse of Los Angeles's population shows many are voting with their feet and leaving California
Perpetual Blue Government enabled by election malfeasance has taken the California miracle and destroyed it.
Crime, departure of jobs, and Minneapolis like fraud through Hospice scams have caused the loss of 54,000 Citizens between 2024 and 2025.
The California we knew when we were growing up is gone. What has Blue Government delivered?