This post is not about taking sides in any way, shape, or form about the conflict in Ukraine.

Separating that aspect out, it appears that Ukraine is achieving tactical and strategic momentum.

Momentum is all important in conflict.

Despite enormous resources being thrown in by Russia (primarily supported by China), Russia appears to be losing ground on the tactical front, while Ukraine is now strategically striking at will throughout Russia, using drones to systematically disable the Russian gas and oil enterprise. Russian gas and oil are the only things keeping Russia alive (China provides aid in return for the sanctioned gas and oil that Russia provides).

This Ukrainian advantage is being attained despite the all but forgotten hue and cry of the Biden era where aid was thrown at Ukraine with abandon, and the more aid that was launched, the more Russia seemed to win.

Direct U.S. aid to Ukraine has been substantively curtailed, but Ukraine is doing better.

They are showing they have a fighting spirit, not just to survive, but to win and take back lost territory.

Other scenarios such as South Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan where the U.S. crushed the countries with aid, things did not out well for those we were propping up.

Maybe the better strategy is to not prop up future regimes, instead focus on causal factors, and ensure they are willing to fight to defend themselves.

Just like entitlement spending creates greater dependency, destruction of societal values, and corporate level industrial money laundering, we need to make sure the same does not happen with aid to partner countries under seeming duress.

Ukraine appears to be doing better than when we were throwing money at them, let’s let them continue until peace negotiations become of interest to both sides.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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