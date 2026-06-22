It is interesting the dichotomy of viewpoints on the Lincoln Reflecting Pool.

One side attempts to drain, clean, and beautify the Reflecting Pool.

One side seems obsessed with mocking any attempt to clean the sludge and duck feces.

Now a poor Olympic athlete who was conducting research by pulling off parts of the new coating is declaring his innocence.

This is like the Southern Poverty Law Center saying it was just doing undercover research on racism by funding the KKK.

David Hearn, a three-time Olympic canoeist, was cycling past the monument on Friday when he said he stopped and noticed a piece of the pool’s liner floating in the water. He noticed it so much that he had a piece of the liner in his hand.

Right, David was simply arrested because he “noticed” a piece of the liner.

A veritable George Floyd on a bike.

The 67 year old Hearn can tell it to the judge.

More arrests have been made in addition to David Hearn, and more are likely to follow.

The Nihilists are triggered by something clean and successful.

The battle lines in the new American Civil War have been drawn.

Those that embrace filth and low expectations and those that want to do something about it.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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