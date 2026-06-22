ColonelRETJohn

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
3h

If vandalism isn't punished it continues and gets worse. Very much like Mayor Giuliani's broken windows theory: punish miscreants for breaking windows and many will never graduate to more hardened crime. We've had years allowing "protestors" to deface, damage, and tear down monuments, some museum quality of notable historical figures. I commend President Trump for pushing back on this war against beauty and tradition. We should be able to enjoy beautiful parks and statuary, waterfalls and reflecting pools. Vandals should be punished so severely it is no longer worth such expressions of hate and spite. Blessings.

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
2h

TDS … a true mental cancerous infliction that we’ll have to contend with for years to come and that could eventually trigger a true Civil War in America pitting one side against the other and tearing apart our great nation.

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