After reviewing the power of DJT in the recent primaries in multiple states, and kids visiting President Trump at the White House, it was wonderful to watch Greg Gutfeld, Jessie Waters, and Paul Mauro goad Jessica off the cliff as Dana Perino watched.

Newsflash to Fox Producers - drop Tarlov and have Harold Ford Jr. as the regular “Liberal”.

Ford is articulate, persuasive, and actually MAGA, he just has not fully realized it yet.

Tarlov has achieved the Zombie phase of TDS.

Her worldview has brought Blue City after Blue City to utter destruction.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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