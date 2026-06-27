On December 4, 2024, Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot to death outside of the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan. Video surveillance captured a man wearing a mask, dressed in black and carrying a backpack, drawing a gun and shooting and killing Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione has been charged with the murder.

Hate in America is not coming from all sides equally - the left is more likely to hold the feeling that violence is justified against those they disagree with.

The continuum of this logic leads toward a twisted segment of society that is now glamorizing and supporting Luigi Mangione.

Three self-described Luigi Mangione supporters, often dubbed the “Mangionistas”, caused a massive controversy in New York City after gaining official city press passes to attend a pre-trial hearing.

The three individuals are:

Abril Rios

Ashley Rojas

Lena Weissbrot

The group made inflammatory and widely condemned statements outside the Manhattan courthouse where Mangione’s trial is being held

These women are demented and represent the mental health crisis of the professional protestor industrial complex.

They are so nutty, even Mangione’s lawyers disown them.

“Karen Friedman Agnifilo, an attorney for Mangione, said in a statement to the NYT that the comments from Mangione’s supporters “do not represent the views of Luigi, nor the tens of thousands who have shown their support from around the world.” “

November 2026 is right around the corner, remember these three crackpots as you cast your ballot.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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