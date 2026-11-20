The Globalists are chortling over this one.

It’s all RFK’s and Trump’s fault they snicker.

Vaccines may have a role if they are science based, however, the COVID scam exposed the vaccine industrial racket.

This story on Measles-Elimination Status is really about the lagging indicator of years of open border chaos.

We still have a backlog of Illegal Aliens in the country who came in sick and infected.

This is one of the core reasons for having borders between nations, it is the sane, logical, and healthy thing to do.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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