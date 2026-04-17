The root cause of Iran's behavior - cash from oil sales to China
Times have changed and Iran is a useful idiot colony of China. Times are changing again and the energy flow from Iran to China has been cut off.
Iran has attacked and killed Americans on a large scale since the three headed monster of the IRGC, Mullahs, and the “civilian presidency” took over in 1979. The leadership of Iran simply hated America and survived by oil sales to Europe and Asia.
Over the past 20 years though, the situation has changed with China becoming the Colonial Overseer of Iran,…