As we approach the time of Congressional control changeover, one thing we cannot accept or allow is a return of the virtuous race hustling that started during the Obama years and was used by the SPLC to inflame racial tensions and donations.

This insidious and sick ploy put the nation back 50 years and cost millions of dollars of damages, ruined lives, and took many lives - especially during the 2020 Summer of Love.

Disgraced former SPLC senior official Heidi Beirich, now 59, it turns out was paid by the SPLC to be part of the white separatist National Alliance - essentially creating a false flag puppet group to create the boogeyman that Clinton, Obama, and the SPLC could point to as the need for Government overreach and NGO donations based on the “Race Issue”.

This original work by Heidi was done in the 1990s when the Clinton Administration tried a soft roll out of the racial boogeyman issue. It was a trial run for the Obama Years. Heidi is one sick and demented individual.

Heidi’s co-worker, Daniel Todd Cranor, posed as Beirich’s husband and used the alias Dwight Connor. Cranor had a checkered past, being kicked out of the Secret Service for misbehavior as well as several other charges until he found his gig with Heidi.

This sick couple should be on the wall of shame (and in prison) for the scale and scope of their success in turning race hustling into big business.

Obama asserted national policy on this matter based on the scam and should also be held accountable. Race relations became far worse under Obama according to polling by CNN. We now know it was intentional.

We recently watched the movie “Madden” - what was clear in that movie was the racial harmony among the NFL and the Fans in the 1970s and 1980s. There was no obligatory salute to the racist boogeyman by Hollywood.

The movie has been given poor ratings - likely because it did not conform to the Hollywood requirement to perpetuate the race relations hustle messaging. Please watch the movie and share your thoughts.

Do not ever accept or allow any charge of “Charlottesville” or racism now that we know what the SPLC and the Obama Biden regime were up to.

Do not harbor ill will because racial prejudices, that is wrong minded. But at the same time do not live a timid life because you are scared of being tagged as a racist. The SPLC sage is not over and hopefully characters like Heidi and Daniel will go to prison.

Anyone harmed or listed by the SPLC led hustling industry should be filing civil lawsuits for damages. The SPLC is still seeking donations off of these lists.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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