Where do you start with this sad, yet obvious tale of wokeness leading an entire culture, a formerly powerful nation that changed the direction of world history, off a cliff?

As foreseen 10 days ago after Starmer’s Defence Minister departed in disgust, the UK Prime Minister, Kier Starmer has resigned.

The Libs of TikTok reminded everyone of the sickness of Starmer’s worldview as rape gangs and groomers flourished in the UK.

Starmer was simply doing what those who are in a gleeful frenzy over algae in the Lincoln Reflecting Pool hope to emulate in the U.S.

Mike Davis was even more brutal on Starmer and his legacy.

The UK has simply become ungovernable with the woke Labor Party and the Mitt Romney Tories. There is a Uni-Party in the UK.

There is only one answer to having six PMs in seven years?

Make the UK Great Again

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