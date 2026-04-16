The United Kingdom grovels for help to secure its own border
PM Starmer seeks help from France because the Royal Navy does not really exist anymore
Admiral Jackie Fisher (Admiral of the Fleet John Arbuthnot Fisher, 1st Baron Fisher) and Winston Churchill are spinning somewhere as the Royal Navy is incapable of generating any mission capable ships to secure UK territorial waters from encroachment by Ghost Fleet ships and Russian naval vessels.
This is what happens with Socialist/Communist inspired go…