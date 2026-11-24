In a Democratic Republic, there is no law against being stupid, nor should there be.

This story tests this thesis for Democratic Republic.

A Maryland activist led a fight against a $5 Billion dollar investment in a data center in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Frazier McCollum is being treated as a modern Rosa Parks as she led the fight to stop the evil data center.

“ “I was like, ‘Oh, hell no,’” said Taylor Frazier McCollum, describing the moment she learned about the project. She lived less than a mile away from it. “Why would you want to bring water-polluting, diesel-generating data centers right down the street from where people live, work, play? It just didn’t make sense to me.” “

Taylor wanted something more productive like a Trampoline Park. With all due respect, physical activity does not appear to be on Taylor’s normal routine.

Now Landover will have neither a Data Center nor a Data Center. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Prince George County could have negotiated in 10 trampoline parks, but morons do not know how to negotiate.

The site has been been undeveloped and derelict since 2002 and Taylor helped ensure it will stay that way.

Taylor has also been lobbying the county to pay for roof repairs to her house.

“In September, Frazier McCollum appeared at a county council meeting to advocate for a fund for roof repairs, something her grandfather's home needs.”

More free stuff being sought by the citizens.

Home repairs and Trampoline Parks - but no economic development, growth, nor jobs, that would be racist.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share