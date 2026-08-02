Think our sea ports are safe sancturies? Think again
U.S. Coast Guard sees the future threat and works to safeguard
Not since World War II did we seriously show concern over the security of our ports from enemy threats.
Now with drones being used regularly to attack ships in the Black Sea, Mediterranean ports of Egypt, and the U.S. conducting its first drone attack against the Iranian Bandar Abbas Naval Base, the realization is that our own ports may be vulnerable to attack.
What’s to keep a drone from coming into Puget Sound in Washington State, New York Harbor, or the Chesapeake in Virginia and striking one of our many naval installations or container terminals?
Right now, not much.
The U.S. Coast Guard is in overdrive to figure out ways to ensure our ports are protected.
“Faced with a growing threat from uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs), the USCG is seeking technology not just to detect these weapons, but to defeat them. Ports and other maritime facilities are vulnerable to this kind of attack vector, and our adversaries surely know it. The effort is being led by the Coast Guard Futures Development and Integration (FD&I) Directorate, which oversees research, modeling and simulation, technology forecasting, and field experimentation. It is part of the service’s role to protect U.S. maritime assets and comes as adversary militaries and non-state actors alike, are developing a wide array of UUVs for surveillance, strike and sabotage.”
Threat actors like Iran and China watch everything we do and try to play it back at us, so it is important that the Coast Guard comes up with solutions fast to protect our ports.
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
Just wait for the … short, squinty-eyed, rice-munchers to advance ‘autonomous’ => soldiers, ariel drones, and underwater drones … delivering them to our Ports via their usual cargo ships.
I’m guessing that only less than 5% of all cargo freight is inspected! Why this isn’t 100% is unacceptable. Someday, when an ‘event’ occurs, we’ll no doubt change our means - methods - approach but, only after a fatal disaster occurs. After the ‘event’ occurs, an investigation will most assuredly discover that wasn’t Iran - China - Russia (directly) but, one of their many surrogates, keeping their hands clean and no association with the offenders. The post-event investigation may also discover other sympathizers // co-conspirators such as the Antifa, DSA, Hollywood, MSM, and the Democrats? Ultimately, this may also trigger Vigilante Justice.