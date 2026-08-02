ColonelRETJohn

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
13h

Just wait for the … short, squinty-eyed, rice-munchers to advance ‘autonomous’ => soldiers, ariel drones, and underwater drones … delivering them to our Ports via their usual cargo ships.

I’m guessing that only less than 5% of all cargo freight is inspected! Why this isn’t 100% is unacceptable. Someday, when an ‘event’ occurs, we’ll no doubt change our means - methods - approach but, only after a fatal disaster occurs. After the ‘event’ occurs, an investigation will most assuredly discover that wasn’t Iran - China - Russia (directly) but, one of their many surrogates, keeping their hands clean and no association with the offenders. The post-event investigation may also discover other sympathizers // co-conspirators such as the Antifa, DSA, Hollywood, MSM, and the Democrats? Ultimately, this may also trigger Vigilante Justice.

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