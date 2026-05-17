The egregious and tyrannical prosecution of Tina Peters was one of the most horrible wrongs conducted during the national insanity and Color Revolution that took place in 2020 starting with the COVID scam, Antifa Insurrection, and then the steal of Election 2020.

County Clerk Tina Peters saw wrongdoing in the elections that she was sworn to oversee, tried to secure evidence, and was crushed by a cabal in Colorado.

Tina’s son, Navy SEAL Special Operator 1st Class Remington J. Peters, of Colorado, died of injuries sustained during an airborne demonstration for New York Fleet Week in May 2017.

Tina was convicted in 2024 and sentenced to nine years in prison - a very harsh sentence by any account and she served in some very very rough conditions.

The travesty of Tina’s treatment is being partially addressed by her release, but justice still needs to be served for this travesty.

For context in what has been occurring in Colorado - the state was California-ized and Denver and other places have become raging homeless drug encampments. No surprise Trend de Aragua set up a base camp in Colorado. The Rocky Mountain State went from Red to Blue as society collapsed and productive Citizens were replaced by illegals and elites.

Colorado Officials claim crime is down - but that is from a substantial peak and Colorado is still one of the highest crime states. With the fraud occurring on crimes statistics where blue officials are juicing the crime stats down, I’m not buying the crime drop in Colorado.

Tina’s release is a victory in re-taking America, but there is still more to be done to address the wrongs that have been inflicted by the Color Revolution of 2020. Tina stood resolute during this injustice, she needs to be made whole as does the whole Nation and those responsible need to be held to account.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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