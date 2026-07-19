Biden era fawning over mentally ill men who want to pretend to be women is receiving appropriate treatment in court with the sentencing of Stacie-Marie Laughton, who previously pleaded guilty to goading her former partner into taking nude photos of children at a Massachusetts daycare.

Stacie’s birth name was Barry - he was born a man.

National media were previously all adither over Barry’s glass ceiling breaking election in New Hampshire and his behavior was all a cover for his perversion.

We have pulled back from the precipice of insanity with the Biden idolization of transgenderism, but the nut cases are out there trying to come up with a new angle to provide camouflage for their deviancy.

Be vigilant.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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