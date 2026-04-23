Trump Battleship design revealed in greater detail
Two noteworthy topics - the "Railgun" is a core capability of the ship, and will the Battleships be nuclear powered?
Naval “experts” are harrumphing at the cost and design of the Trump Battleship. Too big, too expensive, not worth it. The same experts conveniently forget that at the height of the Reagan Navy buildup were large surface combatants, four re-stored Iowa Class Battleships and around 10 large nuclear powered cruisers.
These large warships provided visibl…