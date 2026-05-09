Solid Red Indiana had a problem with a number of its Republicans.

Instead of banding together to ensure Indiana redistricting is enacted to help all MAGA/Conservatives/Populists across the nation this November, a number of the sitting Indiana State Senators took on the pious Mitt Romney virtue signaling attitude and wanted to do nothing.

We experienced this attitude in Virginia. Because of this bizarre Mitt Romney/John McCain mindset, Virginia went from Deep Red in 2008 to Purple/Blue today because of the Mad Cow, “let’s lose gracefully” mindset.

The response of #47 to the wobbliness of Indiana State Senators was to endorse six candidates to challenge incumbents. As of Thursday - five of the six won their primaries.

Politico characterized the Indiana Primary as, “Donald Trump’s revenge tour hits its first big test”

As usual, Fake News failed to read the room, understand the story, and instead applied their own biased narrative.

What really happened was this,

“ “Everyone in Indiana politics should have learned an important lesson today: President Trump is the single most popular Republican among Hoosier voters,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said in a statement.

“Indiana is a conservative state, and we deserve conservatives in our State Senate who have a pulse on Republican voters,” he added.”

And this,

“Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun, who staunchly supported the failed redistricting effort, called it a “historic night for Indiana.”

“[R]epublicans stood with me and President Trump to nominate some great America First conservatives,” Braun wrote on X. “I look forward to winning big in November and serving Hoosiers with this team in the statehouse!”

The victories by Trump-backed candidates were decisive.”

Indiana has rejected Mitt Romney-ism.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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