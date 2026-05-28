Reform UK is a growing movement in the United Kingdom, led by the articulate Nigel Farage. I’ve seen him several times at CPAC in past years, he was always magnificent.

Nigel Farage has been relentless and tireless. He is the UK version of Trump.

Trump was not taken seriously in early 2016.

The elite mocked, clucked their tongues, and sneered at him in their think tank panels.

Trump and MAGA are growing dominate in reach and influence and are de-stabilizing the corrupt regimes, organizations, and institutions that have controlled all aspects of American society and the world for 100 years.

North London lawyers who want to give away British overseas possessions and manage the decline of the former mother country into oblivion are now beginning to realize, that like Trump, Nigel Farage and Reform UK are not going away. They are ascendent.

PM Farage may be happening sooner rather than later.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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