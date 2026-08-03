The story in the story of the Saturday, August 1, 2026 shooting at the Twin Falls, Idaho In-N-Out Fast Food outlet was the response of a citizen and an off-duty law enforcement officer who pulled their weapons and engaged the shooter.

The Police Chief, Matthew Hicks credited the two citizens with distracting and driving off the shooter who shortly after their engagement, shot and killed himself. Chief Hicks said an off-duty state trooper and an armed citizen both fired back and diverted the gunman from the restaurant.

“We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties,” the chief said. “We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen, and their heroic action to stop this incident.”

Globalist elite media ignored this element of the story and focused on the shooter killing himself.

Without these two citizens, things could have been far worse.

So the simple question is this for those anti-Second Amendment zealots who seize upon this event to take away your guns - are you more likely to be stabbed in the UK or shot in the U.S.?

It’s not even close.

Doing the math - you are almost three times as likely to be stabbed by a knife in the UK as injured by a firearm in the U.S. The U.S. number also includes suicide attempts, accidental discharges, and other outliers that reduce the numbers.

Stabbings per 100,000 in the U.K. = 85

Shootings per 100,000 in the U.S. = 34 (including outliers)

Let’s look at another statistic.

Deaths from heat per 100,000 in the U.K. = 3.3 (using 2,000/year) (U.S. gun homicide rates under 2/100,000)

Deaths from heat per 100,000 in the U.S. = .66 (using the high number of 2,300/year)

The “so what” of the whole story?

Guns and Air Conditioning save lives.

Socialism kills.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share