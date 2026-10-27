Another good day as more Deep Staters are held to account for their misdeeds.

“Two former FBI officials surrendered on arrest warrants Friday charging them with lying to Congress about an investigation involving Hunter Biden’s laptop, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced.

She accused Nikki Flores, 46, and Bradley Benavides, 56, of lying about their involvement in the Foreign Influence Task Force investigating the Biden family during the 2020 election cycle.”

How did we get to the point where people like Flores, Benavides, or former Capital Hill Police Officer Michael Fanone became law enforcement officers?

Flores, Benevides, and Fanone represent a brainwashed vanguard of politicized law enforcement.

This is the outcome of decades of Woke, Color Revolution influence over our institutions.

This is why elections matter.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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