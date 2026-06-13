The UK Defence Minister, John Healey, has resigned with a scathing letter accusing PM Starmer over the state of the UK Defence budget.

Prime Minister Starmer has become the Tim Walz of the United Kingdom.

Starmer obsesses over DEI issues, says everything is great, and around him, the UK is in collapse.

Welfare largess rages unabated from the UK Treasury to fund the open borders dystopia, yet the once mighty Royal Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marines can barely obtain a farthing between the four of them.

The state of the UK Military is beyond disgraceful.

This resignation may be the final event that triggers a new election.

Is this the time for Nigel Farage to save the UK - just like Winston Churchill did in 1940?

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

Share