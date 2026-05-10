ColonelRETJohn

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Donald R Sarchet's avatar
Donald R Sarchet
4d

Good point, but I’m kinda surprised U14 boys could beat the college ladies. U16 yes. I strongly agree there should be no males in women’s sports of any kind except maybe corn-hole games.

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
5d

Colonel … there you go again, inserting “Common Sense” into a conversation of serious magnitude of the obvious!!!

You might consider creating an online donation bank account for beer money?!?!

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