University of Washington Varsity Women’s Soccer Team crushed by 14 year old boys
This is why males should not be allowed to play in female sports
The same University of Washington Women’s Soccer Team that won the 2025 Big Ten Championship was just crushed by a 14U boys soccer team.
This is not to make light of the UW Women’s soccer team - this is just more common sense evidence of why we should keep males out of woman’s sports.
What more needs to be said?
© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.
Good point, but I’m kinda surprised U14 boys could beat the college ladies. U16 yes. I strongly agree there should be no males in women’s sports of any kind except maybe corn-hole games.
Colonel … there you go again, inserting “Common Sense” into a conversation of serious magnitude of the obvious!!!
You might consider creating an online donation bank account for beer money?!?!