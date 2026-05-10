The same University of Washington Women’s Soccer Team that won the 2025 Big Ten Championship was just crushed by a 14U boys soccer team.

This is not to make light of the UW Women’s soccer team - this is just more common sense evidence of why we should keep males out of woman’s sports.

What more needs to be said?

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