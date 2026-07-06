We learned a hard lesson in the 2020 Election.

U.S. Elections were a murky process that “someone else” was taking care of.

It turned out that “someone else” was running the county election process and they were often doing things that exploited a lack of transparency and accountability in the election process.

Mail in ballots have become a dangerous and destabilizing maneuver in American elections. The mail in fraud was asserted as necessary because of the manufactured crisis of COVID.

Mail in ballots are coordinated and enabled by dirty election rolls.

Blue States are the ones that have created this industrial level fraud to create permanent control.

There is a new rule in process at the U.S. Postal Service that will finally bring an end to the banana republic antics in Fulton County, Maricopa County, and so on.

States either have to comply with guidance on clean election rolls or they will not have ballots delivered to enable fraud in the November 2026 election.

There are only about 30 counties out of the roughly 3,300 counties in America that are throwing the entire national election process.

November 2026 could bring this chicanery to an end.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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