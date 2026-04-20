U.S. to start seizing Iranian ships around the world
There is nowhere to hide, but there is a much bigger story - the real story is the Wild West behavior of the Maritime environment.
Last time I checked, it is the year 2026.
For some reason though, the commercial, international maritime environment behaves and acts like it is still the 1800s.
The maritime world operates in ways that are plain unacceptable in the world of international aviation.
Want to re-flag your ship multiple times a day while in transit? No problem.
Want to hold …