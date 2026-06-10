The turning of deep Red California into deep Blue California is a mystery that has not been explained or solved, yet.

In this video VDH explains the symptoms of Election Fraud such as Conservative population flight, high levels of Illegal Aliens, high taxes, high regulation, etc.

What VDH does not really go into are the causal factors of the election system that has enabled industrial level fraud.

There are five basic causal tactics the Blue Team are leveraging to cook the books on elections

The erasing of the line of separation for Citizens and non-Citizens when they are registered for voting under the 1992 Motor Voter Act. Except for perhaps Florida, there is no transparent, publicly viewable, third party auditable system in any state that that ensures that names coming in via a Department of Motor Vehicles enabled voter registration are clearly separating a Citizen from a Non-Citizen. Voting rolls in California are actually some of the most visible in the nation, yet are updated at a dizzying pace, multiple times a day. Without an AI enabled supercomputer, citizens have little ability to identify and petition county registrars that voter registrations are questionable. SCOTUS determined in October 2024 via the Virginia case that 18USC611 clearly establishes that a voter in a Federal Election must be a U.S. Citizen and unlawful voters registered via the 1992 Motor Voter Act can be removed from the voting rolls at any time. The ballot counting procedures where ballots are counted for potentially weeks after an election day are farcical and fly in the face of the Carter Center principals for election best practices. The Carter Center used to be at the front and center of international elections but has disappeared from sight once elections overseas and in America (in certain jurisdictions) went solidly in one direction. The ballot counting bamboozle in California, even for a local election, broaches the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, which may be a shim for Federal Action in a local election.

I do not expect VDH to be an expert on the sausage making of how elections are stolen, but there is a need to dive deeper on this topic.

One Republican activist was on the Gutfeld show and she said it was all about needing a better ground game for turning out the vote in Los Angeles.

Interesting thoughts from a political consultant who is paid off of donations, but a better ground game will rarely overcome Blue manipulations of the voting process that generates enough votes after election day to ensure victory.

To have a fair and clean election, far greater transparency and enforcement of existing Federal Law is needed.

Then the better ground game becomes important.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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