Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas has offices and cannabis shops raided by FBI
The intersection of election fraud, money laundering, and cannabis explodes in Virginia
Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas was very active in promoting cannabis and re-districting Republicans out of four House Seats in Virginia.
Virginia used to be a Deep Red State in 2008 and has become a Blue State while cannabis legalization and sales overseen by the State has had bi-partisan support.
Is there a coincidence between Blue election victor…