Virginia Supreme Court leaves in place Circuit Court decision to block Gerrymandering
This case could be the deciding factor in who controls the U.S. House in November
It is not over yet, but an important decision today from the Virginia Supreme Court.
The Virginia Attorney General, Jay Jones, the same one who texted about his fantasies to kill a political opponent and his two children, was rejected in his petition to start re-districting the state to eliminate four GOP seats and convert Virginia into 10 Democrat House…