ColonelRETJohn

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Corinne Wilder's avatar
Corinne Wilder
3hEdited

Great article Colonel! Thank you

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Potatodots's avatar
Potatodots
1h

"Four people were charged. Feisal Elmi, of Aspen Associates, was charged with 11 counts of healthcare fraud..." Isn't Elmi Omar Ilhan's birth name?

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