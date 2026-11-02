Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent was joined by FBI Director Kash Patel, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson to give announcements on several recent updates in the Trump administration’s “War on Fraud.”

The FBI charged four individuals with millions of dollars in healthcare fraud, Patel said at the press conference.

“ “Just yesterday, FBI Minneapolis and our partners executed 17 search warrants in a single day to combine into a 26-count indictment,” Patel said. “Three of those search warrants were at a childcare center. Two of those search warrants were at the residences of the owners of those centers and two more of those search warrants were on the Early Intensive Development and Behavioral Unit here in Minnesota.”

Four people were charged. Feisal Elmi, of Aspen Associates, was charged with 11 counts of healthcare fraud, Jama Mohamod, of American Home Healthcare, was charged with six counts of healthcare fraud, Faiza Ahmed, of Home Sweet Home, was charged with eight counts of healthcare fraud and Habiba Mohamed, of Smart Therapy, was charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Between the four of them, Patel said, they intended to defraud people of more than $41 million.”

Note that the “Early Intensive Development and Behavioral Unit” was also raided.

That is a State of Minnesota agency.

What does that mean? The State of Minnesota was in on this fraud or grossly negligent.

It would not be surprising to see state officials indicted.

More to come on this story, we are just at the tip of the iceberg on accountability for Entitlement fraud. Minnesota is the tip of the iceberg.

Erasing the Federal debt is in the realm of the possible with The War on Fraud.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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