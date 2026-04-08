Washington State tries something proven not to work
The “Millionaires Tax” makes aging White Liberals feel good about themselves but productive people with brains will depart and society will collapse even more than it has
Once an aging White Liberal has determined it is best for society to drive off a cliff, there’s little that can be done to stop their fatalistic virtue signaling.
Washington Governor Bob Ferguson has signed into law a new tax of 9.9% on those making more than $1 million a year. Washington has not really had an income tax and this new tax is a capital ga…