Deep Staters love passive aggressive behavior.

Deep State Passive Aggressive Syndrome (DSPAS - pronounced “dispass”. DSPAS has a strong relationship to TDS) comes in many forms.

In one creative variation of DSPAS, we now have this thing called the Senate Parliamentarian.

The whole Republic is now under the whims of the Senate Parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough.

Elizabeth was appointed as the Senate Parliamentarian in 2012 by this obscure Senate Majority leader, Harry Reid. If you do not remember, or have forgotten Rush Limbaugh’s views on Harry Reid, please watch the tapes.

For some reason, the Senate Parliamentarian now has the power over all life and decisions in the United States, from White House Ballrooms to Election Integrity. It is a great way to slow everything down and continue the Deep State managed decline of the United States.

Who died and left her in charge?

DSPAS is a powerful tool for the Deep State.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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