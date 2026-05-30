ColonelRETJohn

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
2h

They are only bound by her rulings because they choose to be. Parliamentarians are not meant to be dictators but express opinions, supposedly knowledgeable opinions, but can be overruled. Perhaps it is different in the Senate but I doubt it. If Dems were in charge would they let an adverse ruling by Mrs. MacDonough stand in their way? Lol. Blessings.

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
6h

Hmmm(?) … more Guv’ment beaurocratic BS that effects the American Taxpayer in negative ways.

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