Whiny, rich, podcasters celebrate "Microlooting"
Hasan Piker shows what is on the table in November 2026: Common Sense versus Willfully Engineered Insanity (WEI), the new DEI
Hasan Piker is a rich, anti-Semitic Podcaster who portrays himself as cool and hip and revels in crashing American society with his mental health issues portrayed as mainstream public policy for the United States.
New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino appeared on his show and boasted about shoplifting from Whole Foods several times.
We learn so much new vocabul…