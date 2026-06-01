White House Ballroom plans are revealed during media briefings
Kennedy envisioned a Deep Underground Command Center (DUCC), with the new White House Ballroom, things are moving in that direction, just not as deep.
President Kennedy envisioned a DUCC under the White House.
As the name implies the, complex was intended to be really deep under the White House:
DUCC Proposed Depth: Located roughly 3,500 to 4,000 feet beneath the bedrock in the Washington area.
Design: Intended as a self-contained capsule suspended on shock absorbers to absorb massive seismic shocks or kinetic impacts.
Facilities: Designed to house the highest levels of the U.S. government, military command facilities, and a hospital to ensure continuity during a nuclear exchange.
President Johnson cancelled the effort due to the enormous cost (Johnson was building the Great Society money laundering machine and did not want any distractions.)
President Obama created a more robust President’s Emergency Operations Center — the PEOC under the White House.
President Trump has now detailed a far more expanded PEOC in and above the Ballroom:
A military hospital
Research facilities — it is unclear what these are, whether these are Secret Service and/or military facilities, or something else entirely
Meeting rooms and rooms that go “hand-in-hand” for the military
The President also outlined some features.
Trump detailed some of the defensive features of the ballroom facility:
Drone proofing, stating “if a drone hits it, it bounces off, it won’t have any impact”
Missile proofing
“Great sniper capacity” (USSS counter-sniper teams are an omnipresent fixture atop the White House)
The roof is developed “for the military” with a 360-degree view of Washington, D.C., due to its height.
Construction is in process, while the Senate Parliamentarian does her best to slow things down.
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A great article. Look at all the rebar in the foundations! If Trump were not our President, we could not afford to hire him to do what he is doing for free as President. As an experienced and creative builder and restorer, who knows the best contractors to hire, the best architects, money is no object -- we are so blessed he wants to repair, add on, update, and build from scratch government facilities that will serve the nation long after he and we are gone. Whiny Democrats and their biased judges should leave him alone. He deserves accolades and medals, not obstruction and complaining. Trump is a Master Builder, our President in such a time of need for his expertise. Thank you, Mr. President! Blessings.