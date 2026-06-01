ColonelRETJohn

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
24m

A great article. Look at all the rebar in the foundations! If Trump were not our President, we could not afford to hire him to do what he is doing for free as President. As an experienced and creative builder and restorer, who knows the best contractors to hire, the best architects, money is no object -- we are so blessed he wants to repair, add on, update, and build from scratch government facilities that will serve the nation long after he and we are gone. Whiny Democrats and their biased judges should leave him alone. He deserves accolades and medals, not obstruction and complaining. Trump is a Master Builder, our President in such a time of need for his expertise. Thank you, Mr. President! Blessings.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 United Atomic Export Conglomerate (UAEC), LLC. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture