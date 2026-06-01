President Kennedy envisioned a DUCC under the White House.

As the name implies the, complex was intended to be really deep under the White House:

DUCC Proposed Depth: Located roughly 3,500 to 4,000 feet beneath the bedrock in the Washington area.

Design: Intended as a self-contained capsule suspended on shock absorbers to absorb massive seismic shocks or kinetic impacts.

Facilities: Designed to house the highest levels of the U.S. government, military command facilities, and a hospital to ensure continuity during a nuclear exchange.

President Johnson cancelled the effort due to the enormous cost (Johnson was building the Great Society money laundering machine and did not want any distractions.)

President Obama created a more robust President’s Emergency Operations Center — the PEOC under the White House.

President Trump has now detailed a far more expanded PEOC in and above the Ballroom:

A military hospital

Research facilities — it is unclear what these are, whether these are Secret Service and/or military facilities, or something else entirely

Meeting rooms and rooms that go “hand-in-hand” for the military

The President also outlined some features.

Trump detailed some of the defensive features of the ballroom facility:

Drone proofing, stating “if a drone hits it, it bounces off, it won’t have any impact”

Missile proofing

“Great sniper capacity” (USSS counter-sniper teams are an omnipresent fixture atop the White House)

The roof is developed “for the military” with a 360-degree view of Washington, D.C., due to its height.

Construction is in process, while the Senate Parliamentarian does her best to slow things down.

© 2026 UAEC LLC All viewpoints are personal and do not reflect the viewpoints of any organization.

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